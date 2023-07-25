Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Rumour: Sam Raimi may return for Spider-Man 4

It's said that the director and Tobey Maguire could be returning for the film.

Thomas Haden Church, the actor for Sandman in Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, has recently stated that he's heard rumours of a fourth Spider-Man movie in the works, being directed by none other than Sam Raimi.

"I've heard rumours," he told ComicBook.com. "That Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo."

Raimi has worked with the MCU recently on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and obviously before then directed three Spider-Man movies with Sony. A fourth has long been rumoured to be in the works but we'll have to see if there's any truth to those rumours.

Would you want to see a fourth Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: No Way Home

