Rumour: Sam Raimi may return for Spider-Man 4

Thomas Haden Church, the actor for Sandman in Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, has recently stated that he's heard rumours of a fourth Spider-Man movie in the works, being directed by none other than Sam Raimi.

"I've heard rumours," he told ComicBook.com. "That Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo."

Raimi has worked with the MCU recently on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and obviously before then directed three Spider-Man movies with Sony. A fourth has long been rumoured to be in the works but we'll have to see if there's any truth to those rumours.

Would you want to see a fourth Spider-Man?