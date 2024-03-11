Rumour: Sam Raimi has hopes for a Spider-Man 4

Following the return of our three live-action Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there has been a lot of interest from webheads in seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back as their versions of Peter Parker in their own movies.

Recently, at a meet-and-greet event, one superfan called Lukas A. Soares popped in a question about whether we'll ever see a fourth Spider-Man movie from Raimi. "He told me that there are chances of this happening simply because he has the same desire as we do," Soares posted on Twitter/X. "But if it is to happen, it will be at the right time."

There has been no official announcement from Sony about a fourth Raimi movie or anything like that. The Raimi trilogy is set to be re-released in theatres at some point, so perhaps that is testing the waters for interest in another round of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.