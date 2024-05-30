English
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Rumour: Saddam Hussein is the main villain in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Coordinates and teasers have driven the community to suspect as much.

HQ

Will it be Saddam Hussein, Iraq's fifth president and dictator, who will play the role of the big baddie in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Yes, there are many indications that this is the case if we are to believe the conclusions that players have drawn based on coordinates from the trailer.

Until Activision Blizzard makes an official confirmation, we can only continue to speculate, but it would be pretty interesting, and no doubt a controversial to many to say the least.

What do you think of the theories?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

