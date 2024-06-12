Rumour: Saber Interactive is currently working on a new Turok

HQ

It's been a while, but it seems that the old dinosaur-hunting native American Turok will soon be making a comeback.

Via the Neogaf gaming forum, it has come to our attention that an Epic Games Store listing reveals that Saber Interactive (Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II) is currently working on a new Turok. The last time we saw anything new from the series in the gaming world was when Propaganda Games launched a reboot in 2008. Since then, it's been all about re-releases of classics.

Given that this is a studio that likes graphic-heavy and over-the-top action, we can probably safely assume that this is a AAA title.

As if that weren't enough, there's also information in the Epic Games Store database that clearly suggests that Final Fantasy IX Remake is on the way, something several good sources have been gossiping about in unison lately.