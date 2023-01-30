Rumour: Rumbleverse could be shutting down next month

HQ

Epic Games' melee battle royale title Rumbleverse could be shutting down next month, even though it has only been out since August 2022.

This rumour comes from Tom Henderson, a trusted gaming insider who has heard that Rumbleverse will be taken off the Epic Games Store page. De-listings could even start today, according to Henderson.

Rumbleverse initially appeared to be quite a unique battle-royale, allowing for melee combat only with players being given an array of attacks they could take down their opponents with.

However, it seems that the game has not managed to make the cut, and should these rumours prove to be true, it will have a very short shelf life.

What do you think of Rumbleverse?