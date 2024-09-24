Rumour: Rocksteady is working on a new Batman game

HQ

Considering the pretty colossal failure that was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, many were hoping that the flop of this one project wouldn't be the downfall of Rocksteady Studios and also might be the clear feedback that the developer needs to return to what it does best: making single-player Batman games.

While it's unclear if this dream will be realised, a rumour has started circulating that Rocksteady are once again working on the Batman brand for an all-new game. This information comes from leaker and so-called insider Shpeshal Nick, who also adds that Sony is looking to tie the game to PlayStation for some kind of exclusivity deal.

"Not sure which studio people's dream is, but I heard Rocksteady are back making it. I also think Sony are trying to moneyhat it lol".

The big question mark is if this rumoured project will be a purely single-player project or if it will have GaaS and multiplayer elements like Suicide Squad. Hopefully, considering the latter's struggles, we're in store for something more akin to the Arkham trilogy but regardless of what ends up happening we definitely won't be seeing this project for a long time, assuming it is real that is.