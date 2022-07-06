Rumour: Rockstar skipping remasters of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption

HQ

Rockstar released the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition collection last year, which includes all the GTA games from the PlayStation 2 era, and has already brought Grand Theft Auto V to three different generation of platforms since its original launch on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

In short, the famous developer is not afraid to milk its games, and over the years this has led to rumours of further remasters. This is especially true of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV, which many would like to see new versions of, and apparently there has already been internal talk about this. Rockstar insider Tez2 writes on Twitter:

"As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind"

Both Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption are excellent games, but the former in particular is starting to look a bit old, and Red Dead Redemption never made it to PC despite being popular. A reasonable guess is that the disastrously poor reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition discouraged Rockstar from trying again.