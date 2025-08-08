Rumour: Robin will appear in The Batman - Part II

HQ

Robin looks set to appear in The Batman - Part II. That's if the latest rumours are to be believed, which state that Batman's trusty sidekick is featured in the script to the highly anticipated superhero sequel.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, we can expect to see an appearance from Robin in the film, but it isn't mentioned how heavily he'll feature in the script. On the topic of the script, Sneider notes that his source says it was "worth the wait."

Warner Bros. has confirmed that The Batman - Part II begins shooting next Spring for a launch in October 2027. It appears from Sneider's source that everyone is pleased with how the sequel is panning out, despite there being a big delay on its release. Roll on 2027!

The Batman - Part II releases in theatres on the 1st of October, 2027.