Rumour: Robert Pattinson's Batman will show up in The Penguin

As you probably know, Colin Farrell's Penguin from the latest Batman movie is about to get his own TV series, which takes place very shortly after the ending of The Batman. It has been rumored that Robert Pattinson himself would join the show as well in an episode or two, playing Bruce Wayne or Batman, or maybe even both.

In the latest episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, the host Jeff Sneider confirmed these rumours, although he didn't have any details. Pattinson is expected to show up in at least one out of eight episodes, which means we won't have to wait until The Batman 2 premieres in October 2025, to see him playing Bruce Wayne and/or Batman again.

These are still unconfirmed rumours, but surely we aren't the only ones keeping our fingers crossed it turns out to be true?