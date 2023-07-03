Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rise of the Ronin

Rumour: Rise of the Ronin to be released in early 2024

It would be inspired by Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed and Dark Souls, and would feature romance, difficulty and skill tree options.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Although he seemed to have retired from such matters, the notorious leaker The Snitch is back at it again, this time to give credit (his own, for now) to a leak about Team Ninja's next title, Rise of the Ronin.

We don't know much about it so far, except that it looks to feature much more frantic action than the studio's other ARPG titles, such as Nioh or the more recent Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as seen in the announcement trailer last September.

HQ

Now it looks like we have a shorter release window (early 2024) and some details on how this PlayStation 5 exclusive adventure will be approached. The Snitch has shared on its Discord channel some interesting tidbits, such as that the game will be inspired by Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed and Dark Souls, that it will have differentiated skill trees and romance options, and perhaps most interestingly: adjustable difficulty level.

The side quests would follow a similar pattern to those offered by Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed games (as well as the alleged icon-filled map pictured below) and will feature performance mode and launch quality.

Nothing is official at the moment, so we'll have to wait for Sony or Team Ninja themselves to comment. But considering how accurate this insider has been in the past, we give him a lot of credibility.

Rise of the Ronin

Related texts



Loading next content