Rumour: Respawn Entertainment's new Star Wars game to be revealed in April

Alongside the upcoming third entry in the story of Cal Kestis, we also know that Star Wars Jedi developer Respawn Entertainment is working on an additional title set in a galaxy far, far away, an RTS that could be unveiled as early as this April.

At least, that's according to X/Twitter user bogorad222, who claims that the first trailer will be shown during the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, which takes place between the 18th and 20th of April this year.

This user isn't particularly known for breaking big stories, but the folks over at Insider Gaming have been able to further prove the claims are genuine. Just because the claims are genuine doesn't mean we're guaranteed a reveal on those dates, though.

The RTS is being developed by Respawn and Bit Reactor, with the former primarily producing the game. For now, we know very little about the project, but perhaps that could all change come April.