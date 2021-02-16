Rumour: Resident Evil Revelations 3 will release soon and will be a timed Switch exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

With Resident Evil's 25th anniversary now looming (March 22, to be exact), a new rumour has surfaced relating to a possible new entry in the franchise. According to well-known insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, a third game in the Resident Evil Revelations series known as Outrage is on the way soon and it'll be a timed exclusive for Switch.

According to the insider, the game will eventually be rolled out to all platforms and will be cross-gen, which means it'll be on both the PS4 and PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series.

Of course rumours should always be taken with a grain of salt, but it's worth pointing out that Dusk Golem accurately predicted that Resident Evil Village will launch in May. The first title in the Revelation series also launched exclusively on the 3DS back in 2012 before coming to other platforms, and we've recently seen Capcom produce Monster Hunter Rise exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. There might be something to this rumour, but let's all stay calm for now!

