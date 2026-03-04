Rumour: Resident Evil Requiem will have DLC that is already in the final stages of development

HQ

You may still be playing Resident Evil Requiem and consulting our guides, but if you've already beaten it and are left wanting more, we may soon hear something about the game's first DLC.

Dusk Golem, a well-known insider with information about Resident Evil, has already told us about Capcom's future plans, which, in addition to the rumoured remakes of Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil Code Veronica, will also include a supposed remake of the first Resident Evil. However, Capcom's plans for Requiem are not yet complete, and we now know that, according to the insider, the game's first DLC is in its final stages of development and will once again feature Leon as its protagonist.

Do you think the DLC will expand on the story left by the official Resident Evil timeline? We have already predicted where the story could go after Resident Evil Requiem.