Rumour: Resident Evil 9 will be open world

Capcom is still yet to formally announce Resident Evil 9, but that hasn't prevented rumours from circulating. Popular leaker Dusk Golem has claimed that this next major installment in the series will be the first to embrace an open world.

"So here's a little tidbit I'll share," Dusk Golem said on X/Twitter. "Capcom often will greenlight new initiatives in threes closer together.

"Decent examples are RE7, RE:2 & DMCV were all greenlit fairly close together to take advantage of their new RE Engine, and the idea to remake RE:2 inspired them to also take on RE:3 & RE:4 for a remake initiative.

"Dragon's Dogma 2 expanded RE Engine functionality for open world games, the two other games building on this tech is Monster Hunter Wild & Resident Evil 9.

"All three project goals [sic] has been to retain the series DNA," Golem added. "Dragon's Dogma 2 is still clearly Dragon's Dogma, Wild is still clearly Monster Hunter, same will be true for RE9 [with] Resident Evil."

Obviously rumours like these should be taken with a huge grain of salt, but it wouldn't be too difficult to image given that many other series have recently made the leap to open world.