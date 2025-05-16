Rumour: Resident Evil 9 will be announced this year

HQ

Capcom is all set to shake up the world with yet another gruesome chapter in the Resident Evil series. This according to usually credible leaks that firmly claim that the ninth numbered game in the series will be unveiled later this year, with a planned release in 2026. The insider who goes by the name Dusk Golem points to Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards as the two most likely occasions when this might take place.

We also have seen prior rumours and reports that suggest this game could be open world, and be one of the most ambitious chapters in the series so far, with Leon S. Kennedy back in the lead role.

What would you like to see in the next Resident Evil game?