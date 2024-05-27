Rumour: Resident Evil 9 reportedly delayed to late 2025 or 2026

HQ

It seems that Capcom has a lot more Resident Evil on its hands than the flow of insider information can assimilate. Either that, or there have been changes in recent weeks to the original plan. Be that as it may, there's still no official word on the next major instalment in the series, following the release of Resident Evil Village three years ago now.

The confusion now comes from once reliable insider Dusk Golem, who had a pretty good track record in the past on Capcom and the horror series, and who now rectifies his previous information about Resident Evil 9's possible release in early 2025. Instead, he now pushes the release back to "2025/2026" which is certainly a much more ambiguous and wider window than we'd like. The insider has also decided to offer a lot of information pertaining to the other RE projects Capcom has in development, and there's good news and bad news.

Let's start with the "painful". Dusk Golem categorically denies that there is a remake of the original Resident Evil in development. Nor would there be one for Resident Evil 5, at least not at the moment. However, he does state that Resident Evil Zero and RE: Code Veronica are in the works, and that he first heard about them a year or so ago.

It's certainly not the best news for fans of the series, but at least we're left with the slight satisfaction of hearing other voices like Necrolipe claim that these upcoming titles in the series will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 natively.