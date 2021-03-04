Rumour: Resident Evil 9 already in development since 2018

You're watching Advertisements

We're only two months and four days away from the release of Resident Evil Village on May 7. You would assume Capcom is putting all efforts on getting it done, but according to one of the best leakers out there, Dusk Golem, Capcom has been working on Resident Evil 9 for quite some time already.

He tweets that is was in development as far back as late 2018, but we shouldn't expect it anytime soon:

"But don't expect it anytime soon. I literally cannot see it releasing before 2024. To the point it's actually not worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in dev, from the whole thing being rebooted (it's happened a lot in the RE series)."

Dusk Golem has been right about most Resident Evil related things during the last couple of years, and is specialised on things regarding Capcom. If he is right, there might be three years until the next numbered instalment in the series as opposed to four years since Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was released.

Let's keep our fingers crossed that he is right. Is there anything in particular you wish from future Resident Evil installations?

Thanks, GamingBolt.