Rumour: Resident Evil 8 is going to be a big departure

The chances are that you've heard about Capcom insider Dusk Golem before, as he/she has a proven track record on leaks. Now beans have been spilt once again, with plenty of new details regarding the upcoming "real" Resident Evil from Capcom, presumably called Resident Evil 8.

If Dusk Golem is to be believed, the next game in the series will be such a departure some fans will be angry about it, but it seems like it will be a great game according to internal testing. Also, it will have been in development for more than four years when it's released sometime next year, we assume for PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Here are Dusk Golem's series of tweets:

Ah what the Hell, I'll tease a bit more about this 2021 RE game & then not talk deeper about it until a bit after RE3 is out. The 2021 RE game started development in late 2016, by the time it releases it'll have been in development for 4-4.5 years (been in dev at the moment [for about] 3-3.5 years). It's development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3, not the remake, but I won't expand on what I mean by that until later. The announcement for it will be really soon, and it's by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken, to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded. Internal testing and the like show it's high quality game, and I'm quite excited for it.

Sound promising, doesn't it?

Thanks, Destructoid.