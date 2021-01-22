Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Rumour: Resident Evil 7 will soon receive a next-gen patch

Sights might now be set on Resident Evil Village, but that hasn't prevented the rumours from swirling about an older title.

Samurai Shodown and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are just two titles that have recently had next-gen versions revealed. Many developers are now revisiting their previous titles and are reworking them to take advantage of the new consoles' improved horsepower. One title that could be joining this list is Resident Evil 7, as Capcom inside Dusk Golem has claimed that a next-gen version for the game will be arriving in the future.

Dusk Golem took to Twitter to share this rumour after last night's Resident Evil showcase, and he claimed that Capcom had more secrets up its sleeve. In the same tweet, he also mentioned that VR support was present within Resident Evil Village at some point, but he's unsure what the case might be for it currently. If you recall, Resident Evil 7 was one of the headlining titles for the PSVR during the last generation.

Of course, rumours like this should be taken with a pinch of salt, but we should add that the same insider was able to correctly predict that Resident Evil Village would launch in May.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Thanks, Wccftech.

