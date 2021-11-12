Rumour: Remake of Road House is in the works

HQ

The Hollywood rehashers are at it again, and now it's time for the hard-boiled 80's knockout Road House to get a modern makeover. At least if we're to believe Variety, which claims to have sources on this. Doug Liman, who was previously involved in the excellent Edge of Tomorrow, is mentioned as the intended director and in the role of the film's main character James Dalton, the studio has envisioned none other than Jake Gyllenhaal. At the moment, details are scarce beyond this and whether Gyllenhaal is a good replacement for the almost perfect Patrick Swayze in the role, well, that remains to be seen.

What do you think of Road House and do you think it is in need of a modern remake?