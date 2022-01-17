Rumour: Redfall next in line to be delayed

HQ

2021 truly was the year of spectacular delays, and unfortunately, 2022 seems to be the sequel no one has asked for with several spectacular delays already. And now we might have yet another one.

This time is it Arkane Austin's upcoming Redfall, supposed to be released this summer, that might be postponed. Since the announcement at E3 last year, we really haven't heard anything about it, which should be a red flag on it's own, but Defining Duke's podcast is also claiming to have sources that it won't arrive until later this year.

Redfall is a co-op game in which you are tasked to fight vampires in New England. But not the ancient kind, these ones comes from a laboratory and have escaped and taken over an island. If we don't get more information about this game in the upcoming few months, you should probably be prepared for a delay. Summer is just a couple of months away and it is way too silent right now.

Thanks Pure Xbox