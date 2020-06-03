Rumour: Red Dead Redemption remake in development

You're watching Advertisements

You still can't play Red Dead Redemption properly on a PC, but according to a new rumour, it just might be possible to next year. GameRant has picked up a rumour that claims Rockstar is working on a complete remake of the game with the Red Dead Redemption 2 engine that will be released next year for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

According to the rumour, some of the original voice actors have also been brought back, including Rob Wiethoff who plays the protagonist John Marston, to make the game connect better to the prequel that was Red Dead Redemption 2. If correct, the announcement should come at some point this year.

Since it will be harder to sell Red Dead Redemption 2 again to people getting Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, where gamers are expecting free upgrades, it would make sense to add a remake of the first game. Still, with an anonymous source, we would file this one under 'doubtful', so take it with a generous amount of seasalt.