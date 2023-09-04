Rumour: Red Dead Redemption 3 is in the works

HQ

Red Dead Redemption 3 might be on the way, according to some new information that has popped up online recently. First, we have the statement of the leaker MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, who posted a claim that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy was in development.

The leaker posted without a source, which usually wouldn't garner our attention, but then, as per The Business Standard, it appears that Strauss Zelnik, Take-Two CEO, has also spoken about the sequel or prequel.

With Grand Theft Auto VI likely set for release in the next 12 months or so, it would make sense for Rockstar to be looking towards the future. Even so, don't expect Red Dead Redemption 3 anytime soon. We could even be looking at it as a release for the next console generation.