Rumour: Ratchet &Clank: Rift Apart could get a PC port

HQ

Sony has released a good chunk of its exclusives on PC in the last few years, including 2018's God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. Now, it seems Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart could be making the jump to mouse and keyboard.

A new job listing at Nixxes is looking for a skilled UX/UI Engineer to help implement and improve the UI experience for upcoming AAA PC titles. This has led to a lot of speculation that the PlayStation subsidiary is working on a PC port of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Nixxes was also responsible for the PC port of another Insomniac title in Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, while the evidence does seem pretty substantial, with nothing confirmed yet, take these rumours with a pinch of salt.