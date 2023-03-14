Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Rumour: Ratchet &Clank: Rift Apart could get a PC port

The game could join the expanding roster of Sony PC ports.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has released a good chunk of its exclusives on PC in the last few years, including 2018's God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. Now, it seems Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart could be making the jump to mouse and keyboard.

A new job listing at Nixxes is looking for a skilled UX/UI Engineer to help implement and improve the UI experience for upcoming AAA PC titles. This has led to a lot of speculation that the PlayStation subsidiary is working on a PC port of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Nixxes was also responsible for the PC port of another Insomniac title in Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, while the evidence does seem pretty substantial, with nothing confirmed yet, take these rumours with a pinch of salt.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Related texts

0
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartScore

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Lombax and robot duo are back for an interdimensional trip that uses the PS5 and the DualSense hardware to deliver the most immersive Ratchet & Clank experience to date.



Loading next content