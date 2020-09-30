Rumour: Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11

You're watching Advertisements

Thanks to data mining, we have gotten several major things revealed during the last few years, and it seems like it's just happened again. The data miner TheThiny has posted a series of findings regarding upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 DLC on Twitter, and reveals that there seems to be a new pack of content coming, internally called GOTY2 (the Aftermath expansion was called GOTY).

One of the new characters revealed seems to be Mileena (listed as "Mil" in the files), the by far most requested character for Mortal Kombat 11 by the fans, and there are also clear signs of Rain being added. But then there's a more cryptic one. Someone called "Ram".

There has so far always been guest characters in these DLC packs for the last three Mortal Kombat games, and thus we assume it will be a pop cultural icon. We can come up with Gordon Ramsey, Ramsay Bolton and... Rambo. Considering that '80s action icons like Terminator, Robocop and Predator has already fought in the Mortal Kombat tournament, we're going to put our money on John Rambo, who really seems like a nice fit for the game.

As nothing is confirmed, take all this with a usual heap of kosher salt, but the source is pretty good, so we wouldn't be surprised if this new character pack is announced with a next-gen upgrade for one of the best and most successful fighting games of the generation.