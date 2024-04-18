Rumour: Quentin Tarantino has cancelled his 10th movie

HQ

Quentin Tarantino has said that he wants to stop making movies after his tenth full-length project, so many of us were a mix of sad and excited when he finally revealed The Movie Critic last year. We've only received smaller updates since then, including claims that he'd be teaming up with Brad Pitt again. Seems like we can forget everything we know about the movie, however, including the name.

Because Deadline's usually very reliable Justin Kroll claims that Quentin Tarantino has decided to cancel The Movie Critic, and is going back to the drawing board to get some new ideas as to what his 10th and final movie will be.

It's worth remembering that this isn't the first time Tarantino has shared ideas publicly and then cancelling his plans. The most well-known example is that he initially left The Hateful Eight, but later decided to return and finish it, so maybe there's still a chance we'll see The Movie Critic some day if we ask nice enough.