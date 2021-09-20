Rumour: Quantic Dream making Star Wars game

HQ

After the release of Detroit: Become Human, the three game exclusive deal (that also included Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls) with Sony were over for Quantic Dream, who got to start looking for other opportunities. And judging by a new rumour from the French YouTuber Gautoz, it seems like they have decided to work with Disney on a Star Wars adventure.

Sources from Dual Shockers claim the game has been under development for 18 months already, which means there should be stuff to show in a not too distant future. After this rumour was out of the bag, the usually reliable insider Thomas Henderson posted the image below on Twitter seemingly approving of it. If the Lightsaber's colour (blue is usually considered PlayStation and red Nintendo) means anything or the fact that they are placed as an X (which usually refers to Xbox) is up for speculation.

We really wouldn't mind a Quantic Dreams adventure based on Star Wars, but what do you think about this idea, if it turns out to be real?