Rumour: Quake 6 is in development at Machine Games

Many of us were sat wide-eyed during the reveal of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle during the Xbox Developer Direct the other night. With the showcase now online for the world to see, many observant viewers have been examining the footage to see what hidden details they could find.

During the footage, a scribbled white board was shown and this included the Quake logo as well as the text "AKE 6." It's unclear how exactly this should be interpreted, but it appears to support XboxEra's Tifkeal Nick's previous claim that Quake 6 is in development with Id Software and Machine Games.