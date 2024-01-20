Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Quake 6 is in development at Machine Games

A clue might have been teased during the reveal for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Many of us were sat wide-eyed during the reveal of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle during the Xbox Developer Direct the other night. With the showcase now online for the world to see, many observant viewers have been examining the footage to see what hidden details they could find.

During the footage, a scribbled white board was shown and this included the Quake logo as well as the text "AKE 6." It's unclear how exactly this should be interpreted, but it appears to support XboxEra's Tifkeal Nick's previous claim that Quake 6 is in development with Id Software and Machine Games.

