Rumour: PS5's UI completely re-designed, functional and fast

You're watching Advertisements

The next console generation continues to keep us on our toes. We already know the technical specs, we've seen the first exclusive next-gen titles in action and even got a first glance of how the actual machines look like. Something that will have a big effect on the user experience is the user interface and while Xbox seems to stay true to its popular Windows 10 tile design on the upcoming Xbox Series X, what will Sony do?

According to the responsible UX designer Matt MacLaurin, Sony appears to be stepping on new ground once again. On his professional LinkedIn profile he made a few comments about what he and his team worked on over the past nine months and that should give us a few ideas about what to expect.

First of all, the design of the PS5's UI is "practical first" and apparently also very fast. The most important functions can be reached in "milliseconds", which sounds certainly interesting especially when we think about the PS4's long loading times in the PSN store. According to MacLaurin, the entire interface has been completely redesigned with a focus on functionality. Additionally, we should see the fruits of this work for ourselves "soon":

"My team is the user interface, not the ID - you'll see our stuff soon. A little more pragmatic, but a 100% overhaul of PS4 UI and some very different new concepts"

Source and thanks, GamingBolt.