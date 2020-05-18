Rumour: PS5 reveal in June, smaller stream in August

You watching Advertisements

We still don't know when Sony will show PlayStation 5 to the world, but more and more rumours point to June 4. One of those who stand by that date is GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb, and now he has once again repeated his claim that the reveal will take place on June 4.

Grubb also claims that Sony has another smaller stream planned, with the second stream focussed on some of the games coming to PlayStation 5.

So far we've had limited insight into the PS5 and Sony's next-gen plans. The platform holder has unveiled the console's controller, the DualSense, and lead system architect Mark Cerny has also given us some insight into the hardware that's powering the device, yet we've not really seen what it can do and fans are eagerly awaiting further intel.

If June 4 turns out to be the date when fans finally get the PlayStation 5 reveal that they've been waiting for, then it would be logical to expect a formal announcement soon. Stay tuned, and we'll update you as soon as we know more.