Rumour: PS5 Pro will release this year

While we have had official confirmation that some new hardware will be revealed by Xbox this year, we haven't had a similar announcement from Sony. The PlayStation platform owner has been keeping its cards close to its chest.

But, analysts speaking to CNBC believe that we will get a PS5 Pro console this year. Largely, this is to give Sony's hardware a bit of a refresh three years into the PS5's run, and it'll also apparently be marketed as the console to play Grand Theft Auto VI on.

That doesn't mean that Rockstar's game won't run on your regular PS5 or Xbox Series X, but that it might be able to hit higher resolutions or a better performance on this new console. We won't know until official word from Sony comes down the pipeline, but there is an increasing expectation that something hardware-related will be announced soon.