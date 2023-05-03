Rumour: PS5 Pro dev kit being sent out in the next couple of months

HQ

The PS5 Pro is reported to be in development by Sony, and according to recent speculation, it is believed that first-party developers could be getting their hands on a prototype version of the upgraded console in the next few months.

This report comes to us from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who states with "100% certainty" that the PS5 Pro is in active development and is expected to release to consumers in late 2024.

Henderson also states that third-party developers should be getting an early version of the PS5 Pro by the end of the year. Should all these claims prove to be true, it will be exciting to see how Sony will upgrade its most powerful console yet.