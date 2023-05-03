Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: PS5 Pro dev kit being sent out in the next couple of months

It'll be a while yet before we get our hands on an upgraded version of the console, though.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The PS5 Pro is reported to be in development by Sony, and according to recent speculation, it is believed that first-party developers could be getting their hands on a prototype version of the upgraded console in the next few months.

This report comes to us from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who states with "100% certainty" that the PS5 Pro is in active development and is expected to release to consumers in late 2024.

Henderson also states that third-party developers should be getting an early version of the PS5 Pro by the end of the year. Should all these claims prove to be true, it will be exciting to see how Sony will upgrade its most powerful console yet.

Rumour: PS5 Pro dev kit being sent out in the next couple of months


Loading next content