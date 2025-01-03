Rumour: PS3 emulation could soon be coming to PS5

HQ

If you're an old-school gamer with new-school hardware, you're bound to run into snags here and there. Something that has bothered a lot of PS5 owners is the lack of emulation for PS3 games. Currently, you can only play PS3 games on your PS5 through cloud gaming, whereas PS1 and PS2 titles run via emulation on the console.

Implicit Conversions - a company that ports retro games to modern machines - is seemingly up to getting PS3 emulation ready. In a post on its site (thanks, GamingBolt), Implicit Conversions set out a public roadmap for the years ahead, with PS3 emulation being on there.

However, this is just in the "Dreaming About" section, meaning it's likely going to be years away at best. The studio has worked with Sony before, alongside other platform creators to bring games from retro systems to modern consoles. Considering this would be a very popular move, we'd hope that Sony is strongly considering emulation for its PS3 classics.