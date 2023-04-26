Rumour: PS Plus Essential games for May have leaked

HQ

While PlayStation can sometimes get ahead of the game and be the first to reveal the PS Plus Essential games coming in a given month, often the known leaker billbil-kun hits us with the news a couple of days before the title is confirmed.

Once more, billbil-kun has hit us with some potential games for the subscription service. Now, as nothing has been confirmed, we must advise taking this news with a pinch of salt, but billbil-kun has been known to be rather accurate with their predictions of PS Plus Essential games.

The games coming to the service on the 2nd of May are Chivalry 2, Grid Legends, and Descenders. It's likely that alongside these games, we'll also soon know about titles getting added into the games catalogue for PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

What do you think of these supposed PS Plus Essential games?