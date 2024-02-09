Rumour: Prey 2 and a new Predator spin-off are coming

Both Magnus and yours truly really enjoyed 2022's Predator spin-off Prey, as it was a great new take on the universe after years of fairly bad movies. Then it's a good thing the movie also saw great success on streamig services, and Amber Midthunder said she would like to make a sequel. It sounds like we'll get that and more.

Deadline , The Hollywood Reporter and several other trusthworthy outlets claim that Prey 2 is in the works. Not only that. Dan Trachtenberg is apparently also working on another Predator spin-off called Badlands.

While details about both of these projects are scarce, these sources claim Badlands will be set in the future, have a new female lead and is planned to start production in July. Even less is known about Prey 2, as these reports claim Amber Midthunder hasn't even signed on to be the first returning lead character in the franchise's history.

What can a Predator movie set in the future do to be as great as Prey, and should Amber Midthunder return for Prey 2?