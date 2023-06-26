Rumour: Possible PlayStation Project Q price tag leaks

HQ

Few lawsuits have become as relevant to the gaming world as the one between the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. From possible game release windows, to the real reasons for Microsoft's purchase of ZeniMax and Bethesda. And that's just to mention a few.

But now we have learned about something not related to the owners of Xbox, but to its most direct competitor, Sony. Among the court documents is a little side note that Stephen Totilo has rescued: the possible price of the PlayStation remote gaming console, known as Project Q.

As we can see in the Axios journalist's tweet, PlayStation Project Q, which is expected to be launched this year, would cost less than $300, an amount that we assume will also be maintained in euros and slightly cheaper for pound sterling due to conversion rates. The curiosity comes from the fact that they call this device a "handheld version of PS5", something that doesn't really correspond to the main function that they anticipated in their presentation, which is to pair with the PlayStation 5 itself (necessary to make Project Q work) and serve as a remote gaming device.

We'll have to wait for Sony to officially reveal both the date and the final price - would you buy PlayStation Project Q for that price?