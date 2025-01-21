Rumour: Possible Doom: The Dark Ages release date leaked

HQ

As you know, this coming Thursday Microsoft is holding its first Xbox Developer Direct of the year, where it will offer information on some of its upcoming titles planned for 2025. Among the official confirmations was to see news on Doom: The Dark Ages, but it looks like an important piece of information has been leaked a little early.

According to user Wario64 (who in turn alludes to an unpublished article on Gamekult), Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on 15 May 2025.

So far the calendar for that month was pretty empty, with no major releases planned, but we have no doubt that this new Doom Slayer mission with plenty of demon blood and medieval flavour will keep us well entertained then.

Looking forward to playing Doom: The Dark Ages?