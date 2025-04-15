Rumour: Portable PlayStation 6 could be on the way

HQ

We've previously heard rumours that Sony is working on a new portable console, and these claims have been reinforced today as <a href='https://insider-gaming.com/portable-ps6-wont-be-as-powerful-as-ps5-its-claimed/' target='_blank'>leaks</a> from Neogaf claim that it's nothing less than the PlayStation 6. A console that is said to be portable, but will also be able to connect to a TV. In short, exactly the way Steam Deck or Switch (and Switch 2) works, for example.

The rumours also claim that this alleged PlayStation 6 will not be as powerful as the current PlayStation 5, but rather aim for something along the lines of many of the other hybrid consoles on the market today. Sony has not yet confirmed any of the details.

Are you hoping that the rumours are true, and that the next PlayStation will be a hybrid console?