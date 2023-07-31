Rumour: Pokémon Presents set for next week

HQ

It looks like we can mark down August 8 as the date for the next Pokémon Presents broadcast. A new leak from dataminer CentroLeaks (as reported on by Eurogamer) has revealed that the Pokémon Masters EX game code mentions the date as when a new campaign will be launched, and this has driven fans into a flurry of assumptions.

The thought is that as unannounced events often coincide with Pokémon Presents shows, we can look forward to a broadcast, and if there is any truth to these thoughts, we can probably expect The Pokémon Company to make an official announcement in the coming days to prepare fans for the show.

As for what we could get to see if the show does take place, no doubt another glimpse at the Pokémon Scarlet/Violet expansions will be in store, as will another Detective Pikachu Returns trailer to prepare for its October release.