Rumour: Pokémon Presents leaked via Pokémon Go

In recent years, we've seen The Pokémon Company host their own gaming showcase called Pokémon Presents. Usually, it takes place on the 27th of February, which isn't too far away, and now we may have our first confirmation that it's happening again.

According to dataminer @mattyoukhana over on Twitter/X, within the Pokémon Go files there are references to Pokémon Presents events, specifically tied to the Unova region. Unova is the fifth Pokémon region, which has led people to speculate that this could mean we're getting Gen-5 remakes.

While that would follow the trend Pokemon has set, remaking the Ruby/Sapphire games as well as the Diamond and Pearl titles in 2021, we can't confirm that a Black/White remake is in the works just from this leak, as it's an event purely related to Pokémon Go. We'll have to wait until February for anything official.