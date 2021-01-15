Rumour: Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes will launch this November

You're watching Advertisements

Right off the back of yesterday's Pokémon Snap release date announcement, rumours have started to circulate that Diamond and Pearl remakes will be coming this November. Fan site Centro Pokémon claims to have received insider knowledge and alleges that the games will be first shown to the public next month.

This should of course be taken with a huge grain of salt until it has been officially revealed by The Pokémon Company. We have seen a main series release every year since Pokémon Sun and Moon in 2016 though (last year we received DLC for Sword and Shield), so it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that it might be coming this year. It is also the series' 25th anniversary in 2021, so we expect that they might have something big in store.

Do you think we could be going back to Sinnoh this November?