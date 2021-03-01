Rumour: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl will feature Platinum content

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, we saw the reveal of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl, a pair of "faithful remakes" to the the series' fourth generation. With the trailer being out in the wild for a handful of days now, fans have started to comb it over extensively to look for hidden details. One particular detail appears to suggest that the pair will feature content from Pokémon Platinum.

A Twitter user known as voltimer has spotted an NPC in Floaroma Town that is only present within the Platinum version. This NPC offers you the Gracidea (provided you have Shaymin), a key item that enables you to change Land Forme Shaymin to Sky Forme Shaymin.

Also lending to this theory is the the fact that Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire included content from Emerald (that generation's third game). So if it has been done before it could certainly happen again.

Do you think this pair of games will feature content from Platinum?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.