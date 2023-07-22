Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Black/White

Rumour: Pokémon Black and White Legends game could be on the way

Fans think they've found a huge spoiler on what the next game in the franchise will be.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Pokémon Legends: Arceus proved to be an extremely successful experiment for the franchise. Taking players back to the series' foundations in terms of the lore, and giving them unique gameplay with fewer battles but much more exploration proved to be a hit combination.

Now, fans believe a Gen 5 game in the style of Legends: Arceus is on the way. Riddler Khu, a well-known Pokémon leaker posted an image saying that a character from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will be connected to the next game.

The Pokémon news account SoulSilverArt then believed they'd deciphered the clues and that our next game is a Pokémon Black and White Legends-style title. It would make sense for us to jump to Unova after the Gen 4 remakes, but considering Pokémon Black and White did not sell as well as some other entries in the franchise, Game Freak could think of another project instead.

Would you want to see a Legends-style Gen 5 game, or should we get Pokémon Black and White remakes instead?

Pokémon Black/White

Related texts



Loading next content