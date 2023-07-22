Rumour: Pokémon Black and White Legends game could be on the way

HQ

Pokémon Legends: Arceus proved to be an extremely successful experiment for the franchise. Taking players back to the series' foundations in terms of the lore, and giving them unique gameplay with fewer battles but much more exploration proved to be a hit combination.

Now, fans believe a Gen 5 game in the style of Legends: Arceus is on the way. Riddler Khu, a well-known Pokémon leaker posted an image saying that a character from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will be connected to the next game.

The Pokémon news account SoulSilverArt then believed they'd deciphered the clues and that our next game is a Pokémon Black and White Legends-style title. It would make sense for us to jump to Unova after the Gen 4 remakes, but considering Pokémon Black and White did not sell as well as some other entries in the franchise, Game Freak could think of another project instead.

Would you want to see a Legends-style Gen 5 game, or should we get Pokémon Black and White remakes instead?