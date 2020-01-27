Rumour points to two Silent Hill games coming our way

Fans of horror games will be very familiar with the Silent Hill series, but it's one we haven't heard a lot from in recent years. In fact, the last tantalising look we got at a mainline entry was Hideo Kojima's PT, the interactive demo for Silent Hills that was released before the whole project was scrapped.

Now a new rumour from AestheticGamer indicates we may be seeing more of the franchise in the future, as two projects are allegedly in the works at Konami, who reached out to "various developers" two years ago for two games, one being a "soft-reboot" of the series, while another is allegedly "an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot".

That's about all that the rumour reveals, but AestheticGamer goes on to speculate that we may get these games revealed this year.

As reported by VG247, AestheticGamer used to be known as DuskGolem, and brought us news of the Resident Evil 3 remake ahead of time, as well as other reports, so this lends weight to the rumour.

That said, it's still unconfirmed, so take it with a hefty pinch of salt until we get the official word from Konami.

Are you eager for more Silent Hill?