Rumour: PlayStation State of Play planned for this week

HQ

If you've been waiting for PlayStation and Nintendo to respond to Xbox's recent Developer_Direct, we have some good news for you, because a new rumour has started circulating that a State of Play could be happening as soon as this week.

Coming from "Shpeshal_Nick", who does have a good track record for reporting on rumours and insider information, the rumour itself comes in the form of a post on X that even suggests the games that could be appearing in the show.

As you can see, the rumour suggests that the show will be held on January 31st and that Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn's PS5 version, a new Metro game, Judas, and even seemingly a Sonic Generations remaster could be present.

Many of these games are upcoming or already rumoured (Rise of the Ronin, FFVII: Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn on PS5) and likely to appear, others are no doubt more of a surprise. As to whether there's any truth to this rumour, we'll know very soon, as Sony will have to make an announcement either today or tomorrow if it intends to host a show during this week.