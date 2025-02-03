Rumour: PlayStation State of Play lined up for Valentine's week

HQ

The season of love is upon us, and even if you don't have someone to buy massive useless heart-shaped balloons for, there's still a chance you could end up having a great time this Valentine's week, as it appears a PlayStation State of Play could be on the cards.

At least, that's according to NateTheHate, who last month pointed to a PlayStation State of Play coming in February. More recently, he has reaffirmed this claim, while also responding to one Twitter/X user who asked when exactly we could expect the show.

"What does your heart tell you?" the leaker wrote, implying we can expect more information around Valentine's Day. As always, keep your salt shakers handy with this type of information, but considering Sony has been rather quiet this year so far, besides news of studios having their projects cancelled and some internal leadership shifts, we're looking forward to see what releases they can update us on for the coming year.