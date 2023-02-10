Rumour: PlayStation State of Play coming soon

HQ

After Nintendo and Microsoft have both shown off a good chunk of what they've got coming in 2023, Sony is looking to pick up the pace, with industry insider Jeff Grubb reporting that a new State of Play event is "coming soon."

According to Grubb, a new State of Play could be coming sometime in the next month, if not sooner. But, fans shouldn't get their hopes up apparently as this State of Play is going to be a fairly "low-key" affair.

Sony is instead holding back on its bigger reveals until its major showcase which is set to be held in June.

Still, after Nintendo and Xbox have shown so much, it feels like Sony has a bit of catching up to do in terms of building hype for its 2023.