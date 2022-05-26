Rumour: Playstation Showcase to take place in September

HQ

As we all know, E3 was cancelled this year, but there will be no shortage of announcements and events this summer. Instead we can look forward to Summer Game Fest, IGN Summer of Gaming, PC Gaming Show and of course Bethesda and Xbox events. Sony, on the other hand, doesn't look to be running anything next month, according to a leak from Twitter account, AccountNgt (who has since deleted all of their tweets), Sony looks to be running theirs in September instead. According to the same source, the new Sly Cooper game will then also be officially announced after being surrounded by rumours for quite some time.

Sony running the PlayStation Showcase in September is in line with the information Jeff Grubb at VentureBeat came up with at an earlier stage. Grubb had heard from several different people that Sony was initially planning to run in June, but that he was then told it most likely wouldn't happen until September.

Until Sony itself announces a date, we'll simply have to wait and see, as always with rumours, it's wise to take it with a grain of salt.