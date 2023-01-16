Rumour: PlayStation Could be Hosting a State of Play Soon

HQ

According to gaming leaker The Snitch (who had previously stated they were retiring from spreading news) we will be hearing about a big third-party game from PlayStation "very soon."

The Snitch didn't go so far as to say what game this could be, but reporters over at Insider Gaming believe that it could be a Metal Gear Solid remaster, which has been all but confirmed by multiple leaks spreading around the internet.

There's also the idea that this could lead to a PlayStation State of Play. We last saw one of these showcases in September, so it makes sense we'd get another one soon.

This could allow Sony to remind gamers it exists and not let Xbox soak up all the limelight with its big Bethesda showcase coming later this month. However, until something is officially confirmed we can't get our hopes too high.