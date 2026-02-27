Rumour: PlayStation and Bluepoint weren't allowed to remake Bloodborne

HQ

One of the few flaws Bloodborne has is that it doesn't run especially well, so it's understandable that millions of players have been begging for a remaster or remake of FromSoftware's 11-year old game for years. Hidetaka Miyazaki, the studio's president and the game's director, has left us with vague answers when asked about bringing the game to PC or new consoles through the years, while it's been an open secret among people with their ear to the ground that Miyazaki-san is actually the main reason why we haven't seen a remaster or remake. Former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida even alluded to that fact last year, and now we have further "proof".

The usually extremely reliable Jason Schreier says that his sources claim both PlayStation and the now closed Bluepoint Games wanted to remake Bloodborne, but FromSoftware and Miyazaki "didn't want it to happen".

"Why would that matter? Sony owns the Bloodborne IP, not FromSoftware", you say? Well, as Yoshida-san theorised last year, it wouldn't be smart to ruin the relationship with the creators of beloved games like Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Would making a Bloodborne remake be worth it for PlayStation if it meant blowing any chance of FromSoftware making another exclusive or anything like that? Apparently not. Seems like our only chance of getting a Bloodborne Remake in the future is if FromSoftware decide to take a break from its partnership with Bandai Namco to make it themselves.

Schreier also shares some other interesting details about what Bluepoint was trying to do before being closed down, so we recommend reading his entire report.